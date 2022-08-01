PPP HOLDS GENERAL MEETING News Today 입력 2022.08.01 (15:12) 수정 2022.08.01 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Following resignations by acting leader Kweon Seong-dong and some members of its supreme leadership council, the People Power Party has held a general meeting of its lawmakers. The meeting is likely to serve as a watershed in discussions on the party’s introduction of an emergency leadership system. However, some party members are opposing the transition into the emergency system, calling on their current leadership to step down en masse.



[Pkg]



The PPP's internal feud over the introduction of an emergency leadership system continues. A scheduled meeting of its supreme leadership council was not held Monday morning, following a series of resignations by some members. Except for floor leader Kweong Seong-dong and chief policy maker Sung Il-jong, two other council members repeatedly opposed the party’s transition into an emergency mode. Supreme council member Kim Yong-tae called for reforming the current leadership system, saying he cannot understand why the party is pushing to go into an emergency mode. Supreme council member Jung Mi-gyeong raised procedural issues, noting that adopting an emergency system is impossible unless Chairman Lee Jun-seok resigns. In order to set up an emergency leadership committee, Floor Leader Kweon Seong-dong has to hold a meeting of the party’s national committee and name an interim leader. Chairman of the national committee Suh Byung-soo is opposed to the measure. In an interview with KBS, Suh said the situation has not changed and there are no reasons for the party to move into an emergency leadership system. He added the transition is also groundless under the party’s rules. Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo proposed a more drastic option. He called on the current leadership to resign en masse and select a new floor leader to fill up the leadership vacuum left by Chairman Lee Jun-seok. The party's leaders are holding meetings with lawmakers to collect opinions on the transition.



[Soundbite] Yang Kum-hee(Floor spokesperson, PPP) : "We will collect opinions and hold discussions with lawmakers to introduce emergency leadership system quickly and smoothly in accordance with party rules."



They convened a general meeting of party lawmakers on Monday afternoon. Meanwhile, Lee Jun-seok posted a message on social media encouraging his supporters to join and become party members.

