YOON SUK-YEOL CANCELS VACATION

On the first day of his summer vacation, President Yoon Suk-yeol canceled his trip and decided to stay in Seoul. A presidential official said in a news briefing that the president had originally planned to visit local areas for two to three days during his time off. But Yoon changed the plan and will stay in the capital to contemplate how to manage state affairs. The decision is reportedly due to his plunging approval ratings and reform calls on the ruling party and the presidential office.
2022-08-01 15:12:15
2022-08-01 16:46:01
[Anchor Lead]
