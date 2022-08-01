N. KOREA REPORTS ZERO NEW FEVER CASES News Today 입력 2022.08.01 (15:12) 수정 2022.08.01 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea insisted for the third straight day that there are no more fever cases reported in the country. Korea Central News Agency quoted the regime’s emergency disease control command as saying that no one showed signs of fever for 24 hours from 6 p.m. on Saturday. The North reported no additional fever cases for three consecutive days since last Friday.

N. KOREA REPORTS ZERO NEW FEVER CASES

입력 2022-08-01 15:12:15 수정 2022-08-01 16:46:01 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea insisted for the third straight day that there are no more fever cases reported in the country. Korea Central News Agency quoted the regime’s emergency disease control command as saying that no one showed signs of fever for 24 hours from 6 p.m. on Saturday. The North reported no additional fever cases for three consecutive days since last Friday.