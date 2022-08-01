기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
North Korea insisted for the third straight day that there are no more fever cases reported in the country. Korea Central News Agency quoted the regime’s emergency disease control command as saying that no one showed signs of fever for 24 hours from 6 p.m. on Saturday. The North reported no additional fever cases for three consecutive days since last Friday.
- N. KOREA REPORTS ZERO NEW FEVER CASES
입력 2022-08-01 15:12:15
수정2022-08-01 16:46:01
