RECORD HIGH MAX POWER CONSUMPTION News Today 입력 2022.08.01 (15:12) 수정 2022.08.01 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The maximum power consumption reached a record high last month. According to the Korea Power Exchange, the monthly average peak power demand in July increased one percent year on year to over 82,000 megawatts, setting anew record. The daily peak consumption jumped to nearly 93,000 kilowatts at 5 p.m. in July seventh, breaking the previous record set on July 24th, 2018.

RECORD HIGH MAX POWER CONSUMPTION

입력 2022-08-01 15:12:16 수정 2022-08-01 16:46:02 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The maximum power consumption reached a record high last month. According to the Korea Power Exchange, the monthly average peak power demand in July increased one percent year on year to over 82,000 megawatts, setting anew record. The daily peak consumption jumped to nearly 93,000 kilowatts at 5 p.m. in July seventh, breaking the previous record set on July 24th, 2018.