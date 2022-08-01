기사 본문 영역

RECORD HIGH MAX POWER CONSUMPTION
입력 2022.08.01 (15:12) 수정 2022.08.01 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The maximum power consumption reached a record high last month. According to the Korea Power Exchange, the monthly average peak power demand in July increased one percent year on year to over 82,000 megawatts, setting anew record. The daily peak consumption jumped to nearly 93,000 kilowatts at 5 p.m. in July seventh, breaking the previous record set on July 24th, 2018.
[Anchor Lead]

The maximum power consumption reached a record high last month. According to the Korea Power Exchange, the monthly average peak power demand in July increased one percent year on year to over 82,000 megawatts, setting anew record. The daily peak consumption jumped to nearly 93,000 kilowatts at 5 p.m. in July seventh, breaking the previous record set on July 24th, 2018.
