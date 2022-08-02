SENIOR POLICE OFFICIAL ON LEE'S CASE News Today 입력 2022.08.02 (15:05) 수정 2022.08.02 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Controversy ensued when a senior police official publicly reprimanded an investigation team looking into the allegation that People Power Party leader Lee Jun-seok received sexual bribes. Whether it was just criticism or pressure on a certain case remains to be determined as the accounts of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency Commissioner and the working investigators differ.



[Pkg]



PPP leader Lee Jun-seok is suspected of receiving sexual bribes from Kim Seong-jin, CEO of I-KAIST. Police started investigating the allegation in January this year, but the incident dates back to 2013. A member of the investigation team said the alleged incident took place nine years ago and the statute of limitation has already expired. He said there is no evidence to speak of at present except for the testimony of the incarcerated Kim Seong-jin, which makes it hard for investigators to speed up their probe. But Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency Commissioner Kim Kwang-ho had a different view. He publicly reprimanded the investigators for their slow progress. Kim reportedly scolded the lead investigator for not conducting search and seizure on the case and not summoning Lee as well as not reviewing relevant laws. At the time, the PPP was feuding over the disciplinary procedure for the party's leader. Each move made by the investigative team would have gained the attention of political circles and could have swayed the decision of the PPP ethics committee.



[Soundbite] Lee Jun-seok(PPP Leader (KBS‘ Sunday Diagnosis Live, June 12)) : "I wasn't summoned for questioning. Police couldn't do anything because I didn't do anything wrong."



Some officers who were at the case briefing said it was unusual to hear Kim commenting on a certain case. The commissioner said he did mention that the investigation was stalling. But he explained that he was merely pointing out that this case should proceed quickly so that other cases can also speed up. He denied that his comment had anything to do with the rumor of him being nominated for the top post at the National Police Agency. Police questioned the I-KAIST CEO three times while he was detained. The interrogations took place once in June and twice in July, all after the commissioner's apparent scolding. He is to undergo a fourth round of questioning on Thursday.

