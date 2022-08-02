기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
A new police bureau under the interior ministry officially launched today. It will assist the execution of the interior minister’s rights and responsibilities such as related to personnel and policy decisions as stipulated under the Police Act. The bureau consists of 16 officials and three divisions supporting general management, personnel affairs and local police. It will be headed by senior superintendent general Kim Soon-ho of the National Police Agency.
A new police bureau under the interior ministry officially launched today. It will assist the execution of the interior minister’s rights and responsibilities such as related to personnel and policy decisions as stipulated under the Police Act. The bureau consists of 16 officials and three divisions supporting general management, personnel affairs and local police. It will be headed by senior superintendent general Kim Soon-ho of the National Police Agency.
- LAUNCH OF NEW POLICE BUREAU
-
- 입력 2022-08-02 15:05:20
- 수정2022-08-02 16:45:10
[Anchor Lead]
A new police bureau under the interior ministry officially launched today. It will assist the execution of the interior minister’s rights and responsibilities such as related to personnel and policy decisions as stipulated under the Police Act. The bureau consists of 16 officials and three divisions supporting general management, personnel affairs and local police. It will be headed by senior superintendent general Kim Soon-ho of the National Police Agency.
A new police bureau under the interior ministry officially launched today. It will assist the execution of the interior minister’s rights and responsibilities such as related to personnel and policy decisions as stipulated under the Police Act. The bureau consists of 16 officials and three divisions supporting general management, personnel affairs and local police. It will be headed by senior superintendent general Kim Soon-ho of the National Police Agency.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-