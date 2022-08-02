LAUNCH OF NEW POLICE BUREAU News Today 입력 2022.08.02 (15:05) 수정 2022.08.02 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A new police bureau under the interior ministry officially launched today. It will assist the execution of the interior minister’s rights and responsibilities such as related to personnel and policy decisions as stipulated under the Police Act. The bureau consists of 16 officials and three divisions supporting general management, personnel affairs and local police. It will be headed by senior superintendent general Kim Soon-ho of the National Police Agency.

