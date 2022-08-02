PLANS TO LOWER SCHOOL ENTRY AGE News Today 입력 2022.08.02 (15:05) 수정 2022.08.02 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Opposition is growing among teachers' groups and parents against the Yoon administration's plan to lower school entry age to 5. The education minister says the plan has not been finalized yet and promised efforts to reach social consensus.



[Pkg]



Kim Sung-hee has a daughter who was born in January of 2019. With child development phases delayed due to the pandemic, she's worried that her child might have to start school just three years from now.



[Soundbite] Kim Sung-hee(Incheon Resident) : "I have to teach my child to read and potty-train her at the same time. Now we also have to prepare for school, which could start in just three years."



Park Sun-young, whose son was born in March of 2021, was also dumbfounded by the government's announcement.



[Soundbite] Park Sun-young(Seoul Resident) : "As far as I know, there's going to be more children to take care of in schools. I wonder how teachers are going to deal with that."



[Soundbite] "Withdraw! Withdraw!"



Members of some 40 teachers' groups and hundreds of parents have gathered in one place. They are demanding that the government scarp its plan to lower school entry age. They cited lack of detailed consideration on child development and failure to discuss the topic with the eduction sector.



[Soundbite] Chung Ji-hyun(Civic group opposing private tutoring) : "As long as we continue to rank high schools and colleges, competition of early education will intensify, no matter how low school entry age is."



A poll says about 95 percent of kindergarten and school teachers are opposed to the proposed education reform. Teachers' groups and parents have vowed to continue their collective action until the government withdraws its plan. As the controversy grew, Education Minister Park Soon-ae admitted that the lack of discussion on the matter has caused public concern, and promised to gather the opinions of various sectors going forward.



[Soundbite] Park Soon-ae(Minister of Education) : "We will achieve social consensus with an open mind. There is no reason for excessive worrying."



The education minister says the final draft is to be presented at the end of the year after surveying students and parents and reaching a public consensus through the National Education Committee.

PLANS TO LOWER SCHOOL ENTRY AGE

입력 2022-08-02 15:05:20 수정 2022-08-02 16:45:38 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Opposition is growing among teachers' groups and parents against the Yoon administration's plan to lower school entry age to 5. The education minister says the plan has not been finalized yet and promised efforts to reach social consensus.



[Pkg]



Kim Sung-hee has a daughter who was born in January of 2019. With child development phases delayed due to the pandemic, she's worried that her child might have to start school just three years from now.



[Soundbite] Kim Sung-hee(Incheon Resident) : "I have to teach my child to read and potty-train her at the same time. Now we also have to prepare for school, which could start in just three years."



Park Sun-young, whose son was born in March of 2021, was also dumbfounded by the government's announcement.



[Soundbite] Park Sun-young(Seoul Resident) : "As far as I know, there's going to be more children to take care of in schools. I wonder how teachers are going to deal with that."



[Soundbite] "Withdraw! Withdraw!"



Members of some 40 teachers' groups and hundreds of parents have gathered in one place. They are demanding that the government scarp its plan to lower school entry age. They cited lack of detailed consideration on child development and failure to discuss the topic with the eduction sector.



[Soundbite] Chung Ji-hyun(Civic group opposing private tutoring) : "As long as we continue to rank high schools and colleges, competition of early education will intensify, no matter how low school entry age is."



A poll says about 95 percent of kindergarten and school teachers are opposed to the proposed education reform. Teachers' groups and parents have vowed to continue their collective action until the government withdraws its plan. As the controversy grew, Education Minister Park Soon-ae admitted that the lack of discussion on the matter has caused public concern, and promised to gather the opinions of various sectors going forward.



[Soundbite] Park Soon-ae(Minister of Education) : "We will achieve social consensus with an open mind. There is no reason for excessive worrying."



The education minister says the final draft is to be presented at the end of the year after surveying students and parents and reaching a public consensus through the National Education Committee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

