[Anchor Lead]
Consumer prices jumped more than six percent on-year in July, growing at the steepest pace since in nearly 24 years. According to Statistics Korea, the consumer price index recorded 108-point-74 last month, up 6.3% from a year earlier, the largest rise since 6.8% in November 1998 during the financial crisis. Petroleum prices still remain high though the increase has slowed. The cost of dining out, as well as utility fees and agro-livestock and fishery prices also led last month’s inflation.
Starting Tuesday, people who came in close contact with another COVID-19 patient can receive support in the cost of taking a rapid antigen test conducted by a medical professional. This includes those who may not display any symptoms. The health ministry said that insurance coverage will also apply to asymptomatic suspected patients getting rapid antigen tests at clinics treating respiratory illnesses. They only need to pay 5,000 won for doctor’s consultation which excludes the testing fee.
입력 2022-08-02
수정2022-08-02
