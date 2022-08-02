DEFENSE MINISTER ON BTS' MILITARY SERVICE News Today 입력 2022.08.02 (15:05) 수정 2022.08.02 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Minister of National Defense Lee Jong-seop said that there may be a way for the BTS members to hold overseas concerts even while they're serving in the military. He is saying that the global K-pop group will get opportunities to continue their careers even after they join the military, but the minister apparently made it clear that alternate service is impossible.



[Pkg]



The Minister of National Defense as well as the chiefs of staff and the Military Manpower Administration head showed up at the National Assembly's National Defense Committee meeting. When questioned whether he had given thought to BTS members' impending mandatory military service. National Defense Minister Lee Jong-seop said that he reviewed the issue within the basic scope of fairness and equity.



[Soundbite] Lee Jong-seop(Minister of Nat'l Defense) : "Serving in the military is regarded very highly, so their military service could boost their popularity even more."



In other words, the BTS members fulfilling their active military duty is inevitable. But instead, Minister Lee said that they will get the opportunities to perform even after they enlist.



[Soundbite] Lee Jong-seop(Minister of Nat'l Defense) : "I believe there are ways for them to practice in the military and if there are concert schedules overseas, they can leave the country and perform."



A defense ministry official explained that if BTS members desire, the ministry will review ways for them to be sent abroad to perform at national events held overseas. The Military Manpower Administration, also against the idea of military exemption for BTS, said that alternative military service will be reduced gradually. The MMA stayed away from adding pop artists like BTS to the current list of artists and athletes eligible for alternative military service.



[Soundbite] Lee Ki-sik(MMA Commissioner) : "We are reviewing the matter cautiously because allowing other artists to enlist in alternative service could disrupt the overall framework of military service exceptions."



Currently, a revision bill on the Military Service Act is pending at the National Assembly. The bill aims to allow pop artists to join other classical artists and athletes in alternative service.

