PUBLIC DISCUSSIONS ON SCHOOL AGE News Today 입력 2022.08.03 (15:05) 수정 2022.08.03 (16:47)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon Suk-yeol has ordered the education ministry to quickly initiate public discussions on its disputed plan to lower the school starting age from six to five. The order is viewed as taking a step back in the proposed plan by gathering opinions amid growing public backlash.



[Pkg]



Senior presidential secretary for social affairs Ahn Sang-hoon has addressed reporters for the first time. He said the plan to lower the school entry age will not be pursued right away. Ahn said the plan is a possible alternative but not the goal itself, adding there is no fixed answer. The secretary then again relayed the president's remarks made during the education ministry's recent policy briefing.



[Soundbite] Ahn Sang-hoon(Senior pres. secretary for social affairs) : "Yoon's directive during the briefing was for the ministry to quickly start public discussions on the issue and play a facilitating role in enabling bipartisan talks in parliament."



Yoon earlier told the ministry during the briefing to take swift measures to lower the school starting age. After 4 days, he appears to be taking a step back, now urging the ministry to begin public discussions on the issue and play a facilitating role. The shift is believed to be due to public resistance to the proposed revision. The top office will seek to listen to the opinions of teachers and parents and try to mitigate the controversy. Ahn said that no matter how great a reform may be, it cannot go against the public's will. But he described the school age plan as a reform in the right direction, saying the presidential office can't just sit on its hands. This implies the proposal will not be neglected.



[Soundbite] Ahn Sang-hoon(Senior pres. secretary for social affairs) : "The gov't and parliament have the responsibility to start public discussions and communicate with the public when there is a proper reform measure."



The presidential office has reiterated that nothing is yet decided and now is just the beginning stage. But it will be difficult to avoid criticism over the sudden announcement of a plan without forewarning that has caused major confusion.

PUBLIC DISCUSSIONS ON SCHOOL AGE

입력 2022-08-03 15:05:17 수정 2022-08-03 16:47:06 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon Suk-yeol has ordered the education ministry to quickly initiate public discussions on its disputed plan to lower the school starting age from six to five. The order is viewed as taking a step back in the proposed plan by gathering opinions amid growing public backlash.



[Pkg]



Senior presidential secretary for social affairs Ahn Sang-hoon has addressed reporters for the first time. He said the plan to lower the school entry age will not be pursued right away. Ahn said the plan is a possible alternative but not the goal itself, adding there is no fixed answer. The secretary then again relayed the president's remarks made during the education ministry's recent policy briefing.



[Soundbite] Ahn Sang-hoon(Senior pres. secretary for social affairs) : "Yoon's directive during the briefing was for the ministry to quickly start public discussions on the issue and play a facilitating role in enabling bipartisan talks in parliament."



Yoon earlier told the ministry during the briefing to take swift measures to lower the school starting age. After 4 days, he appears to be taking a step back, now urging the ministry to begin public discussions on the issue and play a facilitating role. The shift is believed to be due to public resistance to the proposed revision. The top office will seek to listen to the opinions of teachers and parents and try to mitigate the controversy. Ahn said that no matter how great a reform may be, it cannot go against the public's will. But he described the school age plan as a reform in the right direction, saying the presidential office can't just sit on its hands. This implies the proposal will not be neglected.



[Soundbite] Ahn Sang-hoon(Senior pres. secretary for social affairs) : "The gov't and parliament have the responsibility to start public discussions and communicate with the public when there is a proper reform measure."



The presidential office has reiterated that nothing is yet decided and now is just the beginning stage. But it will be difficult to avoid criticism over the sudden announcement of a plan without forewarning that has caused major confusion.