기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
A study found that COVID-19 was more detrimental to the employment of low-income earners and other vulnerable groups. The Korea Economic Research Institute under the Federation of Korean Industries analyzed the job retention rate of the low-income class in 2020, the first year of the pandemic, and found that the rate fell about 8.4% point. The middle income group suffered a 3.2% point drop while very little change was detected in the upper income population's job retention rate.
Due to the spiking oil prices, Korea suffered a trade deficit with the Middle East in the excess of 10 billion dollars for the first time. The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Energy reported that Korea's trade balance with the Middle East tentatively stood at 10.06 billion dollars in deficit for the month of July, a 144% increase from 4.1 billion dollars in 2021. Korea's export increased 11% compared with July 2021 but soaring prices of imported oil caused the import amount to surge more than 100%.
A study found that COVID-19 was more detrimental to the employment of low-income earners and other vulnerable groups. The Korea Economic Research Institute under the Federation of Korean Industries analyzed the job retention rate of the low-income class in 2020, the first year of the pandemic, and found that the rate fell about 8.4% point. The middle income group suffered a 3.2% point drop while very little change was detected in the upper income population's job retention rate.
Due to the spiking oil prices, Korea suffered a trade deficit with the Middle East in the excess of 10 billion dollars for the first time. The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Energy reported that Korea's trade balance with the Middle East tentatively stood at 10.06 billion dollars in deficit for the month of July, a 144% increase from 4.1 billion dollars in 2021. Korea's export increased 11% compared with July 2021 but soaring prices of imported oil caused the import amount to surge more than 100%.
- NEWS BRIEF
-
- 입력 2022-08-03 15:05:17
- 수정2022-08-03 16:46:36
[Anchor Lead]
A study found that COVID-19 was more detrimental to the employment of low-income earners and other vulnerable groups. The Korea Economic Research Institute under the Federation of Korean Industries analyzed the job retention rate of the low-income class in 2020, the first year of the pandemic, and found that the rate fell about 8.4% point. The middle income group suffered a 3.2% point drop while very little change was detected in the upper income population's job retention rate.
Due to the spiking oil prices, Korea suffered a trade deficit with the Middle East in the excess of 10 billion dollars for the first time. The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Energy reported that Korea's trade balance with the Middle East tentatively stood at 10.06 billion dollars in deficit for the month of July, a 144% increase from 4.1 billion dollars in 2021. Korea's export increased 11% compared with July 2021 but soaring prices of imported oil caused the import amount to surge more than 100%.
A study found that COVID-19 was more detrimental to the employment of low-income earners and other vulnerable groups. The Korea Economic Research Institute under the Federation of Korean Industries analyzed the job retention rate of the low-income class in 2020, the first year of the pandemic, and found that the rate fell about 8.4% point. The middle income group suffered a 3.2% point drop while very little change was detected in the upper income population's job retention rate.
Due to the spiking oil prices, Korea suffered a trade deficit with the Middle East in the excess of 10 billion dollars for the first time. The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Energy reported that Korea's trade balance with the Middle East tentatively stood at 10.06 billion dollars in deficit for the month of July, a 144% increase from 4.1 billion dollars in 2021. Korea's export increased 11% compared with July 2021 but soaring prices of imported oil caused the import amount to surge more than 100%.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-