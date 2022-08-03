EARTHQUAKE OCCURS IN YEOSU News Today 입력 2022.08.03 (15:05) 수정 2022.08.03 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



A 3.1-magnitude earthquake occurred in waters off Geomundo Island near Yeosu, Jeollanam-do Province at 7:55 a.m. this morning. The epicenter was in the sea 104 kilometers south-south-east of Geomundo Island and the depth of the epicenter was 8 kilometers. The Korea Meteorological Administration reported that the latest earthquake is likely to have caused no damage. So far this year, Korea experienced 45 earthquakes stronger than 2.0 magnitude and two over 3.0 magnitude.

EARTHQUAKE OCCURS IN YEOSU

입력 2022-08-03 15:05:18 수정 2022-08-03 16:46:36 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



