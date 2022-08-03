RE-INVESTIGATION INTO LAND SCANDAL News Today 입력 2022.08.03 (15:05) 수정 2022.08.03 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Prosecutors are re-investigating the Daejang-dong land development scandal. On Tuesday they summoned the CEO of a company that carried out the project in the early stages. They are also analyzing audio files that they have acquired from local residents.



[Pkg]



Prosecutors have summoned Lee Kang-kil, the CEO of a company that oversaw the Daejang-dong land development project in the early stages. He was interrogated eight months after investigators summoned him in November 2021.



[Soundbite] Lee Kang-kil(Former CEO of C7) : "What do you think was wrong with the investigation so far? I'll tell you when it's over."



In 2009 C7 launched the project led by the private sector at the time. Lawyer Nam Wook and accountant Jeong Young-hak each oversaw legal affairs and accounting at the company.



[Soundbite] Lee Kang-kil(Former CEO of C7 (Oct. 2021)) : "Jeong Young-hak was an expert in this project. Nam Wook promised to make things work out by using the help of his acquaintances."



As the project hit a snag due to the suspension of a savings bank, Lee handed over all his project rights to Nam. The prosecutors have interrogated Lee about how the project was carried out in the early stages and what happened after Lee Jae-myung was elected Seongnam mayor. The prosecutors are virtually re-investigating the case from scratch. They are also analyzing audio files of former Seongnam Development Corporation executive Yoo Dong-kyu that they have acquired from local residents. In the audio, Yoo mentions then-Mayor Lee Jae-myung to persuade the residents. He also says the land development project would be overseen by the Seongnam Development Corporation. The prosecutors are receiving necessary information from the plaintiff, and are examining evidence from scratch to find anything that could have been missed in the initial probe.

RE-INVESTIGATION INTO LAND SCANDAL

입력 2022-08-03 15:05:18 수정 2022-08-03 16:46:37 News Today

