DISCUSSIONS ON SCHOOL AGE BEGIN News Today 입력 2022.08.04 (15:05) 수정 2022.08.04 (16:47)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Education Ministry has begun discussions of the Yoon administration's plan to lower the school entry age with local offices of education and parents of kindergarten-age children. However, many say the government's hasty plan has only caused confusion in the education sector and should be scrapped immediately.



[Pkg]



A virtual meeting of the Education Ministry and the heads of local offices of education on COVID-19 prevention for the second semester. The agenda also includes the Yoon administration's controversial plan to lower the school entry age. The education minister, who recently said the plan could be scrapped if the public doesn't want it, stressed the government's responsibility for educating children and vowed to discuss the issue with the public.



[Soundbite] Park Soon-ae(Minister of Education) : "We wanted to begin discussions of the government’s plan to provide support so that all children can have equal starts."



The heads of local offices of education unanimously slammed the plan. Cho Hee-yeon, the superintendent of the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education, pointed out, announcing the policy without sufficient deliberation only caused confusion in the education sector. Noh Ok-hee, the superintendent of the Ulsan Metropolitan Office of Education, highlighted that the plan must be abolished immediately because the public has expressed opposition to it. Meanwhile, Im Tae-hee, the head of the Gyeonggi Office of Education, said while he understands parents' concerns, he believes the discussion of lowering the school entry age should begin. The education ministry met with the parents of kindergarten-age children two days ago. On Wednesday the vice minister of education followed suit. He apologized for causing distress to the parents, and promised to take their opinions into consideration as a top priority. However, the parents urged him to withdraw the plan because it ignores children's development.



[Soundbite] Kim Kyung-hee(Parent of kindergarten-age child) : "As a parent I am concerned that this policy ignores children’s development and is being promoted simply for political reasons."



[Soundbite] Kwon Young-eun(Parent of kindergarten-age child) : "I want them to scrap this hasty policy, apologize for the confusion and acknowledge problems in public education and childcare."



Some 40 educational groups opposing the plan to lower the school entry age have been staging protests in front of the presidential office for the fourth consecutive day now.

DISCUSSIONS ON SCHOOL AGE BEGIN

입력 2022-08-04 15:05:39 수정 2022-08-04 16:47:20 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Education Ministry has begun discussions of the Yoon administration's plan to lower the school entry age with local offices of education and parents of kindergarten-age children. However, many say the government's hasty plan has only caused confusion in the education sector and should be scrapped immediately.



[Pkg]



A virtual meeting of the Education Ministry and the heads of local offices of education on COVID-19 prevention for the second semester. The agenda also includes the Yoon administration's controversial plan to lower the school entry age. The education minister, who recently said the plan could be scrapped if the public doesn't want it, stressed the government's responsibility for educating children and vowed to discuss the issue with the public.



[Soundbite] Park Soon-ae(Minister of Education) : "We wanted to begin discussions of the government’s plan to provide support so that all children can have equal starts."



The heads of local offices of education unanimously slammed the plan. Cho Hee-yeon, the superintendent of the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education, pointed out, announcing the policy without sufficient deliberation only caused confusion in the education sector. Noh Ok-hee, the superintendent of the Ulsan Metropolitan Office of Education, highlighted that the plan must be abolished immediately because the public has expressed opposition to it. Meanwhile, Im Tae-hee, the head of the Gyeonggi Office of Education, said while he understands parents' concerns, he believes the discussion of lowering the school entry age should begin. The education ministry met with the parents of kindergarten-age children two days ago. On Wednesday the vice minister of education followed suit. He apologized for causing distress to the parents, and promised to take their opinions into consideration as a top priority. However, the parents urged him to withdraw the plan because it ignores children's development.



[Soundbite] Kim Kyung-hee(Parent of kindergarten-age child) : "As a parent I am concerned that this policy ignores children’s development and is being promoted simply for political reasons."



[Soundbite] Kwon Young-eun(Parent of kindergarten-age child) : "I want them to scrap this hasty policy, apologize for the confusion and acknowledge problems in public education and childcare."



Some 40 educational groups opposing the plan to lower the school entry age have been staging protests in front of the presidential office for the fourth consecutive day now.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

