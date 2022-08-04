DP PUSHES FOR ‘YELLOW ENVELOPE BILL’ News Today 입력 2022.08.04 (15:05) 수정 2022.08.04 (16:47)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The opposition bloc is pushing to legislate the so-called yellow envelope bill, which strictly restricts filing damage lawsuits and provisional seizures against workers on strike. Labor Minister Lee Jung-sik, who used to criticize corporations for using workers excessively while serving as secretary general of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions, says he will first conduct factual investigations.



[Pkg]



The 50-day long strike by subcontractor workers of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering. The company says it will hold the strikers accountable for the financial losses worth 800 billion won it sustained. The opposition bloc has decided to promote the legislation of the so-called Yellow Envelope Bill, insisting such legal actions taken by employers discourage labor union activities, and eventually, violate the three primary rights of laborers. The bill aims to expand the scope of labor union activities that are not subject to damage lawsuits filed by employers. It also aims to ban filing lawsuits against workers individually.



[Soundbite] Lee Eun-ju(Justice Party) : "In many countries, filing suits for damages caused by labor strikes is banned. Even when damage suits are possible, it is used as a last resort."



In the past, Labor Minister Lee Jung-sik called for a revision to the country's labor union act and criticized corporations for frequently suing unionized workers.



[Soundbite] Lee Jung-sik(Then FKTU Secretary General (2016)) : "Damage suits and provisional seizures are filed excessively frequently to ruin the lives of the workers, their families, relatives and friends."



He said he will first conduct factual surveys and look into the details of the current situation.



[Soundbite] Jin Sung-joon(Democratic Party) : "When the reality on damage suits and provisional seizures is accurately identified and assessed, we can refer to them when making laws."



[Soundbite] Lee Jung-sik(Labor Minister) : "We will actively conduct factual surveys and study cases in other countries."



The ruling PPP took a cautious stance, highlighting the need to respect the property rights of corporations.



[Soundbite] Lim Lee-ja(People Power Party) : "Property rights are one of the basic rights protected under the Constitution. The three labor rights, too. Here, we need to strike a balance between them."



Some people voice concerns that the bill could exempt laborers from liability for holding illegal strikes. So, there are opinions that it is necessary to closely review and define the applicable range of the bill to prevent such possible negative effects.

DP PUSHES FOR ‘YELLOW ENVELOPE BILL’

입력 2022-08-04 15:05:39 수정 2022-08-04 16:47:20 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The opposition bloc is pushing to legislate the so-called yellow envelope bill, which strictly restricts filing damage lawsuits and provisional seizures against workers on strike. Labor Minister Lee Jung-sik, who used to criticize corporations for using workers excessively while serving as secretary general of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions, says he will first conduct factual investigations.



[Pkg]



The 50-day long strike by subcontractor workers of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering. The company says it will hold the strikers accountable for the financial losses worth 800 billion won it sustained. The opposition bloc has decided to promote the legislation of the so-called Yellow Envelope Bill, insisting such legal actions taken by employers discourage labor union activities, and eventually, violate the three primary rights of laborers. The bill aims to expand the scope of labor union activities that are not subject to damage lawsuits filed by employers. It also aims to ban filing lawsuits against workers individually.



[Soundbite] Lee Eun-ju(Justice Party) : "In many countries, filing suits for damages caused by labor strikes is banned. Even when damage suits are possible, it is used as a last resort."



In the past, Labor Minister Lee Jung-sik called for a revision to the country's labor union act and criticized corporations for frequently suing unionized workers.



[Soundbite] Lee Jung-sik(Then FKTU Secretary General (2016)) : "Damage suits and provisional seizures are filed excessively frequently to ruin the lives of the workers, their families, relatives and friends."



He said he will first conduct factual surveys and look into the details of the current situation.



[Soundbite] Jin Sung-joon(Democratic Party) : "When the reality on damage suits and provisional seizures is accurately identified and assessed, we can refer to them when making laws."



[Soundbite] Lee Jung-sik(Labor Minister) : "We will actively conduct factual surveys and study cases in other countries."



The ruling PPP took a cautious stance, highlighting the need to respect the property rights of corporations.



[Soundbite] Lim Lee-ja(People Power Party) : "Property rights are one of the basic rights protected under the Constitution. The three labor rights, too. Here, we need to strike a balance between them."



Some people voice concerns that the bill could exempt laborers from liability for holding illegal strikes. So, there are opinions that it is necessary to closely review and define the applicable range of the bill to prevent such possible negative effects.