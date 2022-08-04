기사 본문 영역

AN HEE-JUNG DISCHARGED FROM PRISON
2022.08.04
[Anchor Lead]

Former Chungcheongnam-do Province Governor An Hee-jung was discharged from prison today after completing a three and a half-year jail term for sexually abusing a female secretary who worked for him. He boarded a vehicle to leave the Yeoju Correctional Institution at 8 a.m., without responding to reporters' questions. In 2018, An was indicted for sexually assaulting his secretary multiple times. He was sentenced to three and a half years in prison the following year.
