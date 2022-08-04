기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Former Chungcheongnam-do Province Governor An Hee-jung was discharged from prison today after completing a three and a half-year jail term for sexually abusing a female secretary who worked for him. He boarded a vehicle to leave the Yeoju Correctional Institution at 8 a.m., without responding to reporters' questions. In 2018, An was indicted for sexually assaulting his secretary multiple times. He was sentenced to three and a half years in prison the following year.
Former Chungcheongnam-do Province Governor An Hee-jung was discharged from prison today after completing a three and a half-year jail term for sexually abusing a female secretary who worked for him. He boarded a vehicle to leave the Yeoju Correctional Institution at 8 a.m., without responding to reporters' questions. In 2018, An was indicted for sexually assaulting his secretary multiple times. He was sentenced to three and a half years in prison the following year.
- AN HEE-JUNG DISCHARGED FROM PRISON
-
- 입력 2022-08-04 15:05:40
- 수정2022-08-04 16:47:20
[Anchor Lead]
Former Chungcheongnam-do Province Governor An Hee-jung was discharged from prison today after completing a three and a half-year jail term for sexually abusing a female secretary who worked for him. He boarded a vehicle to leave the Yeoju Correctional Institution at 8 a.m., without responding to reporters' questions. In 2018, An was indicted for sexually assaulting his secretary multiple times. He was sentenced to three and a half years in prison the following year.
Former Chungcheongnam-do Province Governor An Hee-jung was discharged from prison today after completing a three and a half-year jail term for sexually abusing a female secretary who worked for him. He boarded a vehicle to leave the Yeoju Correctional Institution at 8 a.m., without responding to reporters' questions. In 2018, An was indicted for sexually assaulting his secretary multiple times. He was sentenced to three and a half years in prison the following year.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-