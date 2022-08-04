N. KOREAN DEFECTORS BORN IN 3RD COUNTRY News Today 입력 2022.08.04 (15:05) 수정 2022.08.04 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



The number of North Korean defectors in South Korea has surpassed 30-thousand. More than two thousand defectors of an adolescent age attend school and two out of three of them were born in a third country. They were born during their parents' escape. But they are not eligible for government support just because their place of birth is not North Korea.



[Pkg]



This 17-year-old came to South Korea three years ago along with her mother, a North Korean defector. The girl was born in China but she risked her life to defect to the Republic of Korea.



[Soundbite] (N. Korean defector born in 3rd country) : "I came here because of my mother. I came just like everyone else did. I rode a boat and hiked mountains to come to S. Korea."



Most of the North Korean defectors living in South Korea, like this girl's family, escaped from the North via a third country other than the two Koreas, like China or a Southeast Asian country. Children born during the escape are called in South Korea "North Korean defectors born in a third country." They are classified in a different group. Because their place of birth is not North Korea, they are not eligible for housing subsidies, special college admissions and vocational training provided by the government.



[Soundbite] (N. Korean defector born in 3rd country) : "I am also a defector. I can’t speak Korean as well as other defectors, which makes it twice as difficult for me."



This defector's son has a similar story. He arrived in South Korea four years ago at the age of 17, but he's not eligible for any benefits in terms of college admissions and employment.



[Soundbite] (N. Korean defector) : "It’s frustrating. Helping my child adapt to S. Korean society is a huge challenge for me. He can’t make it on his own."



For North Korean defectors, military service is optional. This is done to help defectors adapt to life here, but those who were born in a third country are not given the South Korean nationality unless they serve in the South Korean military.



[Soundbite] Do Re-mi(Vice-principal of alternative school for N. Korean defectors) : "They brought their children to raise them in a better environment, but they can’t receive any help. It’s a vicious cycle."



A bill on supporting North Korean defectors born in a third country was proposed at the last National Assembly session. However, it was scrapped automatically as the session ended, and no further discussions have been held ever since.

