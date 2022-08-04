NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.08.04 (15:05) 수정 2022.08.04 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea's first lunar probe mission, Danuri, will launch on tomorrow as scheduled. The Korea pathfinder lunar orbiter will blast off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida before eight ten tomorrow morning, Korea time. All preparations from function inspections to fueling and to loading the orbiter onto a rocket were completed over a period of a month. Danuri is now waiting for the countdown, atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Workers with illnesses are being given sickness allowance starting today. The Ministry of Health and Welfare said it received 337 claims for sickness allowance from July fourth. Of them, 46 cases were confirmed as eligible and the benefits are being paid to the selected applicants from Thursday. The ministry said that on average, the allowance is about 460,000 won and compensates an income loss of 10.8 days.

