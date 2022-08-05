ALLEGATIONS OVER ILLEGAL INSPECTION News Today 입력 2022.08.05 (15:05) 수정 2022.08.05 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Prosecutors' Office has been investing the allegation that then-Prosecutor General Yoon Suk-yeol was illegally inspected when Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae was in office. Yesterday the prosecutors conducted search and seizure on the Ministry of Justice, raising speculation that probes on pro-Moon Jae-in prosecutors are underway in earnest.



[Pkg]



In 2020, criminal Division I of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office obtained then chief prosecutor Han Dong-hoon's phone records to investigate his role in the so-called Channel A case in which a reporter of that station allegedly conspired with Han to blackmail a businessman for having incriminating information on the Moon Jae-in administration. But Park Eun-jung, then-inspector in the Ministry of Justice, had asked for the information. She claimed the info was needed to "inspect chief prosecutor Han at the order of Minister Choo Mi-ae." Criminal Division I office reportedly rejected the demand because it has the potential to violate the Protection of Communications Secrets Act. But the information eventually ended up at the Justice Ministry. Then-Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office chief Lee Seong-yun was suspected of pressuring Criminal Division 1 to provide call records. It was also suspected that the records were used to check out then-Prosecutor General Yoon Suk-yeol, instead of inspecting Han, as they were originally intended. At an inspection committee meeting probing Yoon,inspector Park had mentioned the number of calls made by the Prosecutor General, his wife Kim Keon-hee, and Han. This was because Yoon was accused of obstructing the inspection on Han. Subsequently, a civic group accused Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office head Lee and inspector Park of violating the Protection of Communications Secrets Act.



[Soundbite] Kim Tae-hoon(Lawyers for Human Rights and Unification of Korea (Dec., 2020)) : "Ministry of Justice inspector Park Eun-jung had illegally obtained communications data to pressure Prosecutor General Yoon."



The prosecution decided not to indict them in June 2021. But a year later, the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office ordered the case to be re-investigated. Subsequently, the prosecution conducted search and seizure on the inspectors' office of the Justice Ministry and the record management division of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office. The same investigation team is also instructed to look into the case in which a civic group accused then-Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae of unlawfully requesting punishment for Yoon in 2020. An appellate court is looking into Yoon's suit asking for the cancellation of a two-month suspension penalty given two years ago.

ALLEGATIONS OVER ILLEGAL INSPECTION

입력 2022-08-05 15:05:30 수정 2022-08-05 16:45:03 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Prosecutors' Office has been investing the allegation that then-Prosecutor General Yoon Suk-yeol was illegally inspected when Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae was in office. Yesterday the prosecutors conducted search and seizure on the Ministry of Justice, raising speculation that probes on pro-Moon Jae-in prosecutors are underway in earnest.



[Pkg]



In 2020, criminal Division I of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office obtained then chief prosecutor Han Dong-hoon's phone records to investigate his role in the so-called Channel A case in which a reporter of that station allegedly conspired with Han to blackmail a businessman for having incriminating information on the Moon Jae-in administration. But Park Eun-jung, then-inspector in the Ministry of Justice, had asked for the information. She claimed the info was needed to "inspect chief prosecutor Han at the order of Minister Choo Mi-ae." Criminal Division I office reportedly rejected the demand because it has the potential to violate the Protection of Communications Secrets Act. But the information eventually ended up at the Justice Ministry. Then-Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office chief Lee Seong-yun was suspected of pressuring Criminal Division 1 to provide call records. It was also suspected that the records were used to check out then-Prosecutor General Yoon Suk-yeol, instead of inspecting Han, as they were originally intended. At an inspection committee meeting probing Yoon,inspector Park had mentioned the number of calls made by the Prosecutor General, his wife Kim Keon-hee, and Han. This was because Yoon was accused of obstructing the inspection on Han. Subsequently, a civic group accused Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office head Lee and inspector Park of violating the Protection of Communications Secrets Act.



[Soundbite] Kim Tae-hoon(Lawyers for Human Rights and Unification of Korea (Dec., 2020)) : "Ministry of Justice inspector Park Eun-jung had illegally obtained communications data to pressure Prosecutor General Yoon."



The prosecution decided not to indict them in June 2021. But a year later, the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office ordered the case to be re-investigated. Subsequently, the prosecution conducted search and seizure on the inspectors' office of the Justice Ministry and the record management division of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office. The same investigation team is also instructed to look into the case in which a civic group accused then-Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae of unlawfully requesting punishment for Yoon in 2020. An appellate court is looking into Yoon's suit asking for the cancellation of a two-month suspension penalty given two years ago.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

