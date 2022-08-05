DISCUSSIONS ON PARDON CANDIDATES News Today 입력 2022.08.05 (15:05) 수정 2022.08.05 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Justice Ministry will hold a meeting next Tuesday to review candidates for presidential pardons to be granted on the occasion of August 15 Liberation Day. Samsung Electronics vice chairman Lee Jae-yong and former President Lee Myung-bak are known to be among possible candidates. Candidates chosen by the ministry's nine-member pardon review board will then be reported to the president after which the Cabinet will approve the list. The review board is headed by justice minister Han Dong-hoon.

