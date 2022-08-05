기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Justice Ministry will hold a meeting next Tuesday to review candidates for presidential pardons to be granted on the occasion of August 15 Liberation Day. Samsung Electronics vice chairman Lee Jae-yong and former President Lee Myung-bak are known to be among possible candidates. Candidates chosen by the ministry's nine-member pardon review board will then be reported to the president after which the Cabinet will approve the list. The review board is headed by justice minister Han Dong-hoon.
- DISCUSSIONS ON PARDON CANDIDATES
[Anchor Lead]
