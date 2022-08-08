NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.08.08 (15:10) 수정 2022.08.08 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Central Disease Control Headquarters says the nation added 55,292 new COVID-19 cases as of the midnight on Monday. It is a 17-week high to be recorded on a Monday. On the new infections, 54,810 were locally transmitted and 482 were imported. The cumulative number of COVID-19 patients has come to over 20 million since the pandemic began. Meanwhile, Evusheld, a preventive antibody treatment medication, will be administered to immunocompromised patients who cannot develop antibodies with COVID-19 vaccines.

Deputy Prime Minister for economy and Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho will announce additional economic and housing policies this week with the chuseok holiday approaching. He explained the government will place top priority on stabilizing consumer prices and improving the livelihoods of the people, while working to revitalize the private economy. Regarding recent economic trends, the minister highlighted the nation's financial market is regaining stability with increasing net stock purchases by foreign investors. But he expressed concerns about the raging inflation and expanding uncertainties in export and investment.

수정 2022-08-08 16:45:03

