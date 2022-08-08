RURAL VACATION BECOMES NEW TREND News Today 입력 2022.08.08 (15:10) 수정 2022.08.08 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



With COVID-19 surging again, an increasing number of Koreans are vacationing in secluded rural areas. This new vacation trend is making some rural tourist spots more popular than in pre-pandemic years.



[Pkg]



Hanok houses seemingly sequestered in the middle of a lush forest. Laughter echos in the relaxing rural surroundings. A family is on vacation in this remote rural village, away from the pandemic.



[Soundbite] Jeong Hye-jin(Village Visitor) : "We don’t run into other visitors much, so we can relax with our children and parents."



Roughly 85,000 visitors came to this forest village, more than doubling from four years ago before the pandemic. Social distancing came naturally at this vast 4.2 million square meter grounds and visitors could enjoy peace and relaxation available only in rural settings.



[Soundbite] Kang Jae-gu(Director, Songnisan Recreation Center) : "People enjoy rural experiences, like staying at mud houses or log cabins and appreciating the beauty of nature."



Vacationers enjoy clean air and sparkling water without masks.



[Soundbite] Kim Byeol, Kim Gyeom(RV Park Visitors) : "It’s fun playing in the water. Having fun with my family is the best."



This camping park saw visitors increase by more than 30% over the past three years despite the pandemic. The RV park announced when local markets open and provided interactive programs.



[Soundbite] Park Won-gyu(Goesan-gun Camping Park Development Council) : "We learned through information exchange to provide more rural experiences."



As COVID-19 spreads again, more and more people opt for a safer and fun vacation in rural villages.

