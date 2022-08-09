DISASTER WARNING LEVEL RAISED News Today 입력 2022.08.09 (14:57) 수정 2022.08.09 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



With the nation’s central region battered by downpours, the government has raised its disaster warning to the highest level.



[Pkg]



As the capital area sustained heavy damage from intense rain, the interior ministry raised the disaster warning to the highest level. The ministry made the decision at 1 a.m. on Tuesday. The Central Disaster Control Headquarters also raised its emergency operation mode from level two to level three. The ministry convened an emergency meeting at 11: 30 p.m. on Monday, which was chaired by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and attended by relevant agencies. Interior Minister Lee sang-min asked relevant authorities to operate in emergency mode and to fully prepare against torrential rain. As Seoul was predicted to be hit by more downpours overnight, the minister also instructed officials to immediately evacuate residents living near streams prone to flooding. He also ordered swift measures to control areas hit by flooding and other damage. Lee also asked officials to identify the scale of damage quickly and to begin emergency repairs of damaged infrastructure right away by mobilizing all possible resources, including soldiers, if necessary. The government had also instructed public agencies to begin work at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The private sector, however, can flexibly adjust their starting hours depending on the situation. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said that nothing is more important than protecting the lives of the people. He then ordered the government to do their utmost to prevent further damage. Han asked government agencies to remain on emergency mode and take quick, thorough measures to minimize people's inconveniences.

