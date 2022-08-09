기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2022.08.09 (14:57) 수정 2022.08.09 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk-yeol presided over an emergency meeting today to discuss response measures to heavy downpours that pounded the central region overnight. He also inspected the situation on flood damage. A top office official said that from his residence in Seoul, President Yoon was continuously briefed by the interior minister and the mayor of Seoul through the early hours of today as he also gave them instructions on response measures.
North Korea is also hit by heavy rainfall, which has caused damage to crops and social infrastructure. According to the North’s Korean Central Broadcasting Station today, rain advisories have been issued in southern parts of Hwanghaedo and Kangwondo provinces as well as the border city of Kaesong. The report forecast that these areas will see an additional 50 to 80 millimeters of rain today.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2022-08-09 14:57:42
    • 수정2022-08-09 16:45:03
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

President Yoon Suk-yeol presided over an emergency meeting today to discuss response measures to heavy downpours that pounded the central region overnight. He also inspected the situation on flood damage. A top office official said that from his residence in Seoul, President Yoon was continuously briefed by the interior minister and the mayor of Seoul through the early hours of today as he also gave them instructions on response measures.
North Korea is also hit by heavy rainfall, which has caused damage to crops and social infrastructure. According to the North’s Korean Central Broadcasting Station today, rain advisories have been issued in southern parts of Hwanghaedo and Kangwondo provinces as well as the border city of Kaesong. The report forecast that these areas will see an additional 50 to 80 millimeters of rain today.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!