MEETING TO REVIEW PARDON CANDIDATES News Today 입력 2022.08.09 (14:57) 수정 2022.08.09 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The justice ministry held a meeting today to review candidates for presidential pardons to be granted on the occasion of August 15 Liberation Day. Once the nine-member pardon review board headed by justice minister Han Dong-hoon selects a list of candidates, that will be reported to the president after which the Cabinet approves and the president finalizes the list. Accordingly, an extraordinary Cabinet meeting is expected this week. Samsung Electronics vice chairman Lee Jae-yong and former President Lee Myung-bak are among those mentioned as possible candidates.

The justice ministry held a meeting today to review candidates for presidential pardons to be granted on the occasion of August 15 Liberation Day. Once the nine-member pardon review board headed by justice minister Han Dong-hoon selects a list of candidates, that will be reported to the president after which the Cabinet approves and the president finalizes the list. Accordingly, an extraordinary Cabinet meeting is expected this week. Samsung Electronics vice chairman Lee Jae-yong and former President Lee Myung-bak are among those mentioned as possible candidates.



