S. KOREA TO ATTEND 'CHIP 4' MEETING News Today 입력 2022.08.09 (14:57) 수정 2022.08.09 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea has decided to attend a preliminary meeting of a U.S.-led semiconductor alliance known as the "Chip 4." It will decide whether to formally join the initiative based on the results of the meeting. President Yoon Suk-yeol has vowed to safeguard national interest.



[Pkg]



The government has decided to take part in the preliminary meeting of 'Chip 4' and reportedly conveyed its intent to the U.S. The meeting, expected early next month, is likely to be a gathering of working-level officials, rather than ministers or vice ministers. The meeting is expected to discuss the official name of the envisioned alliance, the scope of cooperation and other details. One Seoul official stressed that participation in the upcoming meeting does not mean Seoul will formally join the group. The official explained the government decided to take part in the session to help mold the alliance in a way that highlights Korea's strengths and merits. When asked about the issue, President Yoon Suk-yeol said the matter is being reviewed with a focus on national interests.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "Related gov’t agencies are reviewing the matter with a focus on protecting nat’l interest."



With Seoul's decision to attend the preliminary meeting, Beijing's protest may intensify. Through 'Chip 4,' the U.S. seeks to bring together South Korea, Japan and Taiwan. Beijing sees the move as a clear attempt to isolate China technologically. Foreign minister Park Jin, who is visiting China, pledged to hold in-depth talks with his Chinese counterpart.



[Soundbite] Park Jin(Foreign Minister (Aug. 8)) : "Chip 4 is a consultation body for supply chain cooperation on chips. It is not intended to exclude any specific country. If China is concerned, I will try to ease those concerns."



Cooperation in supply chains, including semiconductors, will also be discussed during the top diplomats' talks scheduled Tuesday.

