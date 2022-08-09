‘SUNSET HANGANG LINE’ TO BE BUILT News Today 입력 2022.08.09 (14:57) 수정 2022.08.09 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The world's largest observation wheel with a stunning view of sunsets over the Hangang River and riverfront concerts is to be built in the Korean capital. Seoul's mayor hopes to attract 30 million foreign tourists with the so-called Sunset Hangang Line.



[Pkg]



A breathtaking ensemble of lights. These are lights given off by structures called "super trees." Gardens by the Bay, a top tourist attraction of Singapore. The trees can be viewed by lying down on the floor or from a cloud-shaped bridge.



[Soundbite] Lee Hye-jin(Seoul Tourism Organization) : "Examples of how riverfront areas and night views can be turned into tourism resources can play a big role in attracting tourists."



Seoul is also to have such tourist attractions where visitors can enjoy the capital's beautiful nightscape and spend time in the riverfront area. Large symbolic structures are to be set up in Sangam-dong, Yeouido, Nodeul Island, Ttukseom Island and Jamsil along the Hangang River. One of them will be the world's largest observation wheel, larger in size than the London Eye or the Singapore Flyer. It will likely be built either in Sangam-dong or on Sampyo ready-mixed concrete sites on Ttukseom Island. Nodeul Island will be preserved and a roofed structure overlooking sunsets, like the Metropol Parasol of Spain, will be set up there. A riverfront stage, where concerts will be held against Seoul's nightscape for up to 30,000 spectators, will be set up in Yeouido or Banpo. Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon hopes to attract 30 million foreign tourists through the so-called "Great Sunset Hangang Project.



[Soundbite] Oh Se-hoon(Seoul Mayor) : "The tourism sector needs more robust future-oriented investment to boost Seoul’s economy."



Some environmental groups say the project runs counter to ecological preservation. The Seoul Metropolitan Government has vowed to hear the opinions of various sectors when carrying out the project, which could take between four and 10 years.

