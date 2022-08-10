YOON STRESSES RESTORATION EFFORTS News Today 입력 2022.08.10 (15:10) 수정 2022.08.10 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon has ordered all-out efforts to cope with damage caused by unprecedented torrential rains. He ordered swift restoration and efforts to prevent further damage as well as the overhaul of the disaster management system from scratch. Yoon visited the site of a tragedy in which a family of three, including a person with a developmental disability, passed away in the flood unable to escape from their semi-basement apartment.



[Pkg]



President Yoon Suk-yeol visited the home of a family of three that passed away in the recent flood when water permeated their semi-basement home. One of its members had developmental disability. He met with local residents to hear more about the deceased family.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "How come they couldn’t escape earlier? (It happened in a split second.) I guess it was flooded in a matter of seconds."



The South Korean leader pointed out, the disaster happened because of poor management of the nearby stream.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "Because it’s a low-lying area, when the Dorimcheon Stream rises over its banks, this neighborhood becomes inundated right away."



After taking a look at the site of the disaster, he ordered the environment minister to develop a water level monitoring system. According to the nation's top office, Yoon also ordered his administration to inspect the residential safety of the socially vulnerable such as seniors and people with disabilities, as they are the ones who bear the brunt of disasters. Earlier, he presided over an emergency meeting and urged officials to exert all-out efforts to address the situation. He told them to take measures to protect select neighborhoods including those prone to landslides and low-lying areas. Yoon said the current disaster management system must be overhauled, as natural disasters are poised to become a new normal.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "We can’t avoid natural disasters, but there must be no human casualties."



On Wednesday the president held a meeting on flood damage to discuss preventative measures and restoration efforts with the relevant ministries.

YOON STRESSES RESTORATION EFFORTS

입력 2022-08-10 15:10:09 수정 2022-08-10 16:45:25 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon has ordered all-out efforts to cope with damage caused by unprecedented torrential rains. He ordered swift restoration and efforts to prevent further damage as well as the overhaul of the disaster management system from scratch. Yoon visited the site of a tragedy in which a family of three, including a person with a developmental disability, passed away in the flood unable to escape from their semi-basement apartment.



[Pkg]



President Yoon Suk-yeol visited the home of a family of three that passed away in the recent flood when water permeated their semi-basement home. One of its members had developmental disability. He met with local residents to hear more about the deceased family.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "How come they couldn’t escape earlier? (It happened in a split second.) I guess it was flooded in a matter of seconds."



The South Korean leader pointed out, the disaster happened because of poor management of the nearby stream.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "Because it’s a low-lying area, when the Dorimcheon Stream rises over its banks, this neighborhood becomes inundated right away."



After taking a look at the site of the disaster, he ordered the environment minister to develop a water level monitoring system. According to the nation's top office, Yoon also ordered his administration to inspect the residential safety of the socially vulnerable such as seniors and people with disabilities, as they are the ones who bear the brunt of disasters. Earlier, he presided over an emergency meeting and urged officials to exert all-out efforts to address the situation. He told them to take measures to protect select neighborhoods including those prone to landslides and low-lying areas. Yoon said the current disaster management system must be overhauled, as natural disasters are poised to become a new normal.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "We can’t avoid natural disasters, but there must be no human casualties."



On Wednesday the president held a meeting on flood damage to discuss preventative measures and restoration efforts with the relevant ministries.