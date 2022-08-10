기사 본문 영역

GOV’T ON FOOD POISONING CONCERNS
입력 2022.08.10 (15:10) 수정 2022.08.10 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety asked for tighter supervision of food ingredients as the recent downpours upped concerns about food poisoning. The Ministry said that torrential rains and subsequent floods could have exposed livestock excrement or compost and contaminated underground water or vegetables and ordered all food products that were waterlogged or suspected of it to be discarded. It was also advised that raw vegetables should be soaked in chlorinated water for more than five minutes and then rinsed thoroughly.
