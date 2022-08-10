GOV’T ON FOOD POISONING CONCERNS News Today 입력 2022.08.10 (15:10) 수정 2022.08.10 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety asked for tighter supervision of food ingredients as the recent downpours upped concerns about food poisoning. The Ministry said that torrential rains and subsequent floods could have exposed livestock excrement or compost and contaminated underground water or vegetables and ordered all food products that were waterlogged or suspected of it to be discarded. It was also advised that raw vegetables should be soaked in chlorinated water for more than five minutes and then rinsed thoroughly.

GOV’T ON FOOD POISONING CONCERNS

입력 2022-08-10 15:10:09 수정 2022-08-10 16:45:04 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety asked for tighter supervision of food ingredients as the recent downpours upped concerns about food poisoning. The Ministry said that torrential rains and subsequent floods could have exposed livestock excrement or compost and contaminated underground water or vegetables and ordered all food products that were waterlogged or suspected of it to be discarded. It was also advised that raw vegetables should be soaked in chlorinated water for more than five minutes and then rinsed thoroughly.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

