S. KOREA-CHINA HOLD DIPLOMATIC TALKS News Today 입력 2022.08.10 (15:10) 수정 2022.08.10 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The foreign ministers of South Korea and China held talks in China. The two sides addressed sensitive issues such as supply chains and THAAD and the talks went far past the initially scheduled 2 hours. Regarding semiconductors, the biggest point of concern, a change is detected in China's attitude.



[Pkg]



Foreign ministerial talks between Seoul and Beijing took place in Qingdao. Beijing's top diplomat mentioned the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations and raised concerns with South Korea's diplomacy that appears to lean closer to the U.S.



[Soundbite] Wang Yi(Chinese Foreign Minister) : "Toward another 30 years, S. Korea and China must stay independent and fend off external obstacles and influence."



However on the issue of semiconductors, the biggest point of contention, China displayed a softened stance. Foreign minister Park Jin conveyed Seoul's decision to take part in a preliminary meeting of a U.S.-led semiconductor alliance known as the "Chip 4." In response, Wang Yi said he expects Seoul to make an appropriate judgment. The remark is seen as taking a step back from the earlier opposition of Chip 4 altogether as Beijing now believes it can't stop the group from launching. Instead, it's trying to have South Korea consider China's position as much as possible. During the talks the duo also addressed the thorny issue of THAAD and the additional deployment of the U.S. missile defense system on the Peninsula. A foreign ministry official in Seoul said the two sides clearly agreed that THAAD should not be an obstacle to bilateral relations. Park asked that China completely lift its ban on Hallyu, referring to Korean cultural content, as such sanctions kicked in immediately after Seoul deployed THAAD in 2017. In response, Wang said that efforts are being made. On North Korea, Park called for China's role in facilitating dialogue with Pyongyang while Wang stressed the importance of the U.S. changing its attitude. Park also formally asked for President Xi Jinping's visit to South Korea.



[Soundbite] Park Jin(Foreign Minister) : "The two sides, as cooperative partners, must overcome new challenges together. For this, highest-level strategic communication should be strengthened."



The two sides also agreed to step up high-level communication including a vice ministerial dialogue in Seoul to discuss diplomacy and security.

