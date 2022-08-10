KOREAN SHIPBUILDERS RECEIVE MOST ORDERS News Today 입력 2022.08.10 (15:10) 수정 2022.08.10 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Korean shipbuilders continues to receive the most number of orders for three straight months by landing more than half of the global shipbuilding orders in July. The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Energy announced today that Korea won shipbuilding contracts for 1.16 million compensated gross tonnage or CGT out of the global shipbuilding volume of 2.11 CGT in July, recording a 55% tonnage share or a 57% share by order amount. Korean shipbuilders obtained orders to build 19 vessels, 12 of which are lucrative LNG carriers.

KOREAN SHIPBUILDERS RECEIVE MOST ORDERS

입력 2022-08-10 15:10:10 수정 2022-08-10 16:45:05 News Today

