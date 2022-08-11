기사 본문 영역

SK BIOSCIENCE SEEKS VACCINE APPROVAL
입력 2022.08.11 (15:13) 수정 2022.08.11 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

SK Bioscience plans to submit an application for government approval of its COVID-19 vaccine SKYCovione next week. The pharmaceutical expects that the vaccine will hit the domestic market later this month. As the nation's first home-grown COVID-19 vaccine, SKYCovione won conditional approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety. In March, SK Bioscience signed a contract with the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency to supply ten million doses of the vaccine for domestic use.
