SK BIOSCIENCE SEEKS VACCINE APPROVAL News Today 입력 2022.08.11 (15:13)

[Anchor Lead]



SK Bioscience plans to submit an application for government approval of its COVID-19 vaccine SKYCovione next week. The pharmaceutical expects that the vaccine will hit the domestic market later this month. As the nation's first home-grown COVID-19 vaccine, SKYCovione won conditional approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety. In March, SK Bioscience signed a contract with the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency to supply ten million doses of the vaccine for domestic use.

SK BIOSCIENCE SEEKS VACCINE APPROVAL

입력 2022-08-11 15:13:32

