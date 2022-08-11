기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has declared victory in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. According to state news agency KCNA today, Kim delivered the declaration at an emergency anti-virus meeting convened by the ruling Workers' Party. The North Korean leader also lifted the maximum anti-pandemic measures that were in place since mid-May. But the regime will still maintain a lower level of anti-virus barriers and rules.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has declared victory in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. According to state news agency KCNA today, Kim delivered the declaration at an emergency anti-virus meeting convened by the ruling Workers' Party. The North Korean leader also lifted the maximum anti-pandemic measures that were in place since mid-May. But the regime will still maintain a lower level of anti-virus barriers and rules.
- N. KOREA DECLARES VICTORY AGAINST PANDEMIC
-
- 입력 2022-08-11 15:13:32
- 수정2022-08-11 16:45:06
[Anchor Lead]
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has declared victory in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. According to state news agency KCNA today, Kim delivered the declaration at an emergency anti-virus meeting convened by the ruling Workers' Party. The North Korean leader also lifted the maximum anti-pandemic measures that were in place since mid-May. But the regime will still maintain a lower level of anti-virus barriers and rules.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has declared victory in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. According to state news agency KCNA today, Kim delivered the declaration at an emergency anti-virus meeting convened by the ruling Workers' Party. The North Korean leader also lifted the maximum anti-pandemic measures that were in place since mid-May. But the regime will still maintain a lower level of anti-virus barriers and rules.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-