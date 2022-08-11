기사 본문 영역

N. KOREA DECLARES VICTORY AGAINST PANDEMIC
입력 2022.08.11 (15:13) 수정 2022.08.11 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has declared victory in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. According to state news agency KCNA today, Kim delivered the declaration at an emergency anti-virus meeting convened by the ruling Workers' Party. The North Korean leader also lifted the maximum anti-pandemic measures that were in place since mid-May. But the regime will still maintain a lower level of anti-virus barriers and rules.
