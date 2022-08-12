REPORTS OF POTHOLES CAUSED BY RAIN News Today 입력 2022.08.12 (15:05) 수정 2022.08.12 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The recent torrential rains have caused numerous potholes on roads. In Seoul alone more than a thousand reports of potholes have been received this week. Drivers are advised to exercise caution.



[Pkg]



A running bus suddenly shakes violently and tilts to one side. Passengers quickly get off the bus. Soon police arrive at the scene. This happened on Thursday morning in Dongjak-gu District of Seoul. The bus's wheels fell into a pothole caused by heavy rains.



[Soundbite] (Witness(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "I thought it was a flat tire, because the bus tilted. But then I saw a hole in the asphalt. It was big enough to fit a person."



Similar accidents occurred in other parts of the city.



[Soundbite] (Witness of pothole at Sangdo Station(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "The road sank after a truck passed by. It was about a meter wide and one meter deep."



There were some 1,300 reports of road surface potholes in Seoul since Aug. 8. Four of them were large settlement.



[Soundbite] Lee Sang-mun(Seocho-gu Dist. Office) : "We receive 7-8 reports of ground settlement and 20-30 reports of potholes daily. There are potholes in various parts of Seocho-gu District."



Reports are pouring in but fixing potholes takes a lot of time.



[Soundbite] Prof. Lee Chang-mu(Hanyang Univ.) : "It rained heavily that potholes should be reported and addressed as soon as they begin to appear. But it's hard to monitor them at night."



Damp roads can collapse at any given moment. Driving at low speed is recommended not only when it rains but even after the downpour has stopped.

