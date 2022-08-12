기사 본문 영역

RECORD DOWNPOURS LEAVE 13 DEAD
입력 2022.08.12 (15:05) 수정 2022.08.12 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Authorities estimate that 13 people have died from this week's record downpours that started Monday. Six people are missing and 18 have sustained injuries. By region, eight people died in Seoul, three in Gyeonggido Province and two in Gangwondo Province. One person remains unaccounted for in Seoul, three in Gyeonggido and two in Gangwondo. Nearly 15-hundred people of 900 households have also been displaced, with most of them concentrated in the capital region of Seoul and Gyeonggido Province.
