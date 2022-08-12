기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The interior and safety ministry will provide 6.7 billion won in special emergency grants to flood-affected regions to help with recovery work and support displaced victims. This includes funding for safety measures at a Dongjak-gu district apartment complex in Seoul where a retaining wall collapsed due to heavy rain. The amount of assistance will differ by each area depending on the casualties, scope of damage and availability of equipment for recovery operations.
The interior and safety ministry will provide 6.7 billion won in special emergency grants to flood-affected regions to help with recovery work and support displaced victims. This includes funding for safety measures at a Dongjak-gu district apartment complex in Seoul where a retaining wall collapsed due to heavy rain. The amount of assistance will differ by each area depending on the casualties, scope of damage and availability of equipment for recovery operations.
- FUNDS FOR FLOOD-AFFECTED AREAS
-
- 입력 2022-08-12 15:05:39
- 수정2022-08-12 16:45:03
[Anchor Lead]
The interior and safety ministry will provide 6.7 billion won in special emergency grants to flood-affected regions to help with recovery work and support displaced victims. This includes funding for safety measures at a Dongjak-gu district apartment complex in Seoul where a retaining wall collapsed due to heavy rain. The amount of assistance will differ by each area depending on the casualties, scope of damage and availability of equipment for recovery operations.
The interior and safety ministry will provide 6.7 billion won in special emergency grants to flood-affected regions to help with recovery work and support displaced victims. This includes funding for safety measures at a Dongjak-gu district apartment complex in Seoul where a retaining wall collapsed due to heavy rain. The amount of assistance will differ by each area depending on the casualties, scope of damage and availability of equipment for recovery operations.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-