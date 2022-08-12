기사 본문 영역

FUNDS FOR FLOOD-AFFECTED AREAS
입력 2022.08.12 (15:05) 수정 2022.08.12 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The interior and safety ministry will provide 6.7 billion won in special emergency grants to flood-affected regions to help with recovery work and support displaced victims. This includes funding for safety measures at a Dongjak-gu district apartment complex in Seoul where a retaining wall collapsed due to heavy rain. The amount of assistance will differ by each area depending on the casualties, scope of damage and availability of equipment for recovery operations.
