THREE NO'S AND ONE RESTRICTION News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Brushing away Beijing's claim that Korea must uphold the "Three No's and One Restriction" agreement, the presidential office says the THAAD issue is not subject to negotiation. Seoul added the normalization of the THAAD base in Seongju is to be wrapped up by the end of this month.



[Pkg]



"The THAAD issue concerns national security and sovereignty, and is not subject to negotiation." This is Seoul's reply to Beijing's claim that Korea agreed to the Three No's and One Restriction policy on THAAD operation. Seoul also stressed that the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense is needed for self-defense to protect the Korean people from North Korea's nuclear and missile threats. In other words, the goal is to defend Korea, not to counter China, and Beijing must not meddle because this matter concerns Korea's sovereignty. The temporary THAAD base in Seongju, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, is to be normalized by the end of August. The environmental impact assessment of the THAAD base has been postponed for five years now. Some 400 South Korean and U.S. troops are stationed temporarily in barracks. Fuel and equipment needed to run the base are also restricted. But the government says things will be normalized within this month. The presidential office changed the phrase "operation normalization" to "base normalization" apparently because of opposition from Beijing, as the initial phrase might imply the expansion of the THAAD radars' detection range. Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup says the location of THAAD radars in Seongju cannot target China physically. The presidential office denied the speculation that the THAAD issue may cause a rift with the previous administration. When asked if the Three No's and One Restriction deal claimed by Beijing was concluded by the previous administration, the presidential office said it had not received any relevant information and has no plans to work on the agreement. The presidential office reiterated its stance that it has nothing else to say about concerns over China's economic retaliation due to the normalization of the THAAD base, as it's a matter of Korea's national security and sovereignty.

