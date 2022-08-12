CHINA’S ARTWORK DISPLAYED IN KOREA News Today 입력 2022.08.12 (15:05) 수정 2022.08.12 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



China had been Korea's partner in the fight against the aggression of imperial Japan. In celebration of Korea's 77th Independence Day, the Independence Hall of Korea is hosting an exhibit featuring some 100 artworks that expose Japan's atrocities committed in China during the anti-Japanese resistance movement.



[Pkg]



Japan, the invader of Korea and China, is depicted as a crab that walks sideways. And the spirit of civic resistance is portrayed as a bomb thrown at Japan. Everyone, from farmers to students and women, fought against imperial Japan and their resistance led to the fall of Japan. Here, represented as a crab to be eaten as a side dish to a drink. Japan did not stop at invading Korea. Imperial Japan went on to attack China on July 7th, 1937. Resistance against the invading Japanese took place all over China and Chinese artists took up their brushes instead of guns.



[Soundbite] Han See-jun(Director, Independence Hall of Korea) : "Many Chinese artists took up brushes and fought symbolically with their paintings. Visitors are sure to feel the Chinese people's spirit of anti-Japanese resistance at this exhibit."



The latest exhibit was co-sponsored by the Independence Hall of Korea and the Chinese Anti-Japanese War Memorial Hall to mark Korea's 77th Liberation Day and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Korea-China diplomatic relations.



[Soundbite] (Consul General of Chinese Embassy in S. Korea) : "We fought together against Japan after the Japanese invasion. Such precious history is an important asset for future China and Korea cooperation."



The exhibit that shows the two countries' common historical experiences of fighting against the aggression of imperial Japan continues until October 10th.

