JAPAN FAILS TO REFLECT ON PAST WRONGDOINGS News Today 입력 2022.08.16 (15:08) 수정 2022.08.16 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



August 15 is National Liberation Day in Korea. But for Japan, it is the anniversary of its surrender in World War Two. On the first annual war anniversary since taking office last October, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida failed to acknowledge Japan's responsibility and reflect on its past wrongdoings. Incumbent Cabinet members also paid visits to the Yasukuni Shrine, which honors Class-A war criminals.



[Pkg]



On the 77 anniversary of its surrender in World War Two, the Japanese government held a memorial service for those who died in the war. Japanese Emperor Naruhito again mentioned "deep reflection" on his country's past. Echoing the expression of his father Emeritus Akihito, Naruhito stressed his dedication to peace for the fourth consecutive year since acceding to the throne in 2019.



[Soundbite] Naruhito(Japanese Emperor) : "Based on deep reflection, I genuinely hope the ravages of war will never be repeated."



Marking his first war anniversary since taking office last October, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida did not mention the expressions "reflection" or "Japan's responsibility for wartime aggression." He just said Japan learned lessons of history. Instead, the prime minister repeated the expression "proactive pacifism" initiated and supported by his predecessors Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga. This is seen as Kishida showing his determination in turning Japan into a country that can participate in a war by expanding defense capabilities and amending Japan's pacifist Constitution.



[Soundbite] Fumio Kishida(Japanese Prime Minister) : "Under the flag of proactive pacifism, we will join forces with the int’l community and make all-out efforts to solve the various problems the world is facing."



As the chairman of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Kishida also sent an offering to the Yasukuni Shrine, which honors Class-A war criminals. Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and other incumbent Cabinet members, as well as senior members of the ruling party, also visited the shrine to pay tribute. South Korea's foreign ministry demanded that Japan's influential figures face up to history and take actions showing their sincere self-reflection. The Chinese government also called on Tokyo to take lessons of history seriously.

