DP INTERIM CHIEF ON YOON’S GOVERNANCE
입력 2022.08.17 (14:58) 수정 2022.08.17 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Democratic Party's emergency committee chair Woo Sang-ho said that President Yoon Suk-yeol must realize that the people rate his first 100 days in office very negatively. Representative Woo said at today's emergency committee meeting that President Yoon should accept his job performance rating more sincerely and announce his new governing direction at the press conference marking his 100 days in office.
  • DP INTERIM CHIEF ON YOON’S GOVERNANCE
    • 입력 2022-08-17 14:58:04
    • 수정2022-08-17 16:45:05
    News Today
