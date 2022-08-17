DP INTERIM CHIEF ON YOON’S GOVERNANCE News Today 입력 2022.08.17 (14:58) 수정 2022.08.17 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Democratic Party's emergency committee chair Woo Sang-ho said that President Yoon Suk-yeol must realize that the people rate his first 100 days in office very negatively. Representative Woo said at today's emergency committee meeting that President Yoon should accept his job performance rating more sincerely and announce his new governing direction at the press conference marking his 100 days in office.

DP INTERIM CHIEF ON YOON’S GOVERNANCE

입력 2022-08-17 14:58:04 수정 2022-08-17 16:45:05 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Democratic Party's emergency committee chair Woo Sang-ho said that President Yoon Suk-yeol must realize that the people rate his first 100 days in office very negatively. Representative Woo said at today's emergency committee meeting that President Yoon should accept his job performance rating more sincerely and announce his new governing direction at the press conference marking his 100 days in office.