COURT HEARING ON LEE’S INJUNCTION REQUEST

[Anchor Lead]



The ruling People Power Party has launched an interim leadership committee, but internal turmoil continues. A Seoul court held a hearing Wednesday to consider an injunction request filed by the party's former chair Lee Jun-seok against the PPP’s transition into an emergency leadership system.



[Pkg]



The Seoul Southern District Court convened the first hearing Wednesday to review an injunction request filed by former PPP chairman Lee Jun-seok. Lee argues there are flaws in the procedural process of the party's transition to an emergency leadership. He cites that Supreme Council members who had already resigned took part in council voting. He also pointed to how voting by the National Committee was conducted via answering machine. Lee therefore claims the leadership committee has no validity and its chief Joo Ho-young should also be suspended immediately. The PPP says the resignation of a Supreme Council member comes into effect from the time a resignation letter is submitted. It adds that answering machines were also used during a past party convention when Lee himself was elected as chair. A court ruling could come as early as Wednesday. Whichever side the court rules in favor, major repercussions and more chaos will be inevitable. A recent opinion poll shows the majority of people view the PPP's transition to emergency leadership negatively. In a KBS survey, 52% of respondents said the transition was a bad decision, while 34% supported it. However among PPP supporters, over 55% gave support, while 34.9% said it was the wrong thing to do. Regarding Lee's injunction request, 46.7% of respondents called it an appropriate response, while 42% said it wasn't. Among PPP supporters, six out of 10 saw Lee's move as inappropriate. Meanwhile, Lee continues efforts to appeal to the public. He argued that President Yoon Suk-yeol and PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong created an emergency situation to kick him out. He also unveiled that the presidential office last month had suggested that Lee step down voluntarily, but that he immediately rejected the offer.

