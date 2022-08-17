S. KOREA REPORTS 180,803 NEW CASES News Today 입력 2022.08.17 (14:58) 수정 2022.08.17 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The number of new daily cases in Korea surpassed 180,000 as of midnight of Wednesday, the highest number in 18 weeks as a result of more testing following the summer vacation season. Health authorities predict the outbreak to peak in late August and start a slow decline afterwards. The number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients has decreased from the day before, but the situation remains alarming.



[Pkg]



A long line of people has formed again in front of a testing station. Those who recently returned from overseas are getting tested upon arrival.



[Soundbite] Lee Hyo-sang(Getting tested for COVID-19 after visiting Singapore) : "The airports and the plane were full. There were many Korean travelers in Singapore, because it’s part of Asia. I was hoping to get tested quickly, but I’ve already waited half an hour."



South Korea reported 180,803 new cases on Wed., the highest in 18 weeks. The number of ICU patients 469. That's fewer than the day before, but the situation remains alarming. Authorities predict the outbreak to peak at the end of this month at around 200,000 daily cases, and start a slow decline afterwards.



[Soundbite] Lee Sang-won(Central Disease Control HQs) : "The outbreak will continue to peak through the end of Aug. and decline slowly afterwards. It’s more likely to decline slowly than rapidly."



In early September, the daily number of ICU patients will likely reach 900. The number of deaths could be as high as 140 a day. Experts are worried the health care system could remain strained for a prolonged period. Nearly half of ICU beds nationwide are already occupied. 68 percent of beds for quasi-severe cases have been occupied in the capital region.



[Soundbite] Prof. Lee Jae-gab(Hallym Univ. Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital) : "Medical resources are being depleted. Things will get better once the outbreak peaks. The current outbreak is going to last long, meaning heavy workload for the health care system."



Due to rising complaints about menstrual cycle disruptions in women who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the government has added "abnormal uterine bleeding" to the list of suspected adverse reactions.

