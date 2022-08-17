기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Anti-corruption and Civil Rights Commission Chairperson Jeon Hyun-heui posted a remark on her social media about the Bureau of Audit and Inspection's inspection on her organization. She wrote that she is pondering with ACRC vice chairpersons about stepping down in order to keep other commission employees from being harmed by the inspection, and that's she's under so much stress up to a point whereher health is being affected. The ACRC chief said that enduring the prosecution-centered regime's threat to resign entails overcoming the helplessness that comes from fear and dread.
Ahead of the Chuseok holiday, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety announced that it would oversee the price changes of 20 top holiday items for three weeks starting tomorrow. The Ministry has designated the period between August 18th and September 8th as a special Chuseok countermeasures week and plans to check the prices of 20 major holiday items such as beef and apples from the comprehensive price monitoring office.
Anti-corruption and Civil Rights Commission Chairperson Jeon Hyun-heui posted a remark on her social media about the Bureau of Audit and Inspection's inspection on her organization. She wrote that she is pondering with ACRC vice chairpersons about stepping down in order to keep other commission employees from being harmed by the inspection, and that's she's under so much stress up to a point whereher health is being affected. The ACRC chief said that enduring the prosecution-centered regime's threat to resign entails overcoming the helplessness that comes from fear and dread.
Ahead of the Chuseok holiday, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety announced that it would oversee the price changes of 20 top holiday items for three weeks starting tomorrow. The Ministry has designated the period between August 18th and September 8th as a special Chuseok countermeasures week and plans to check the prices of 20 major holiday items such as beef and apples from the comprehensive price monitoring office.
- NEWS BRIEF
-
- 입력 2022-08-17 14:58:04
- 수정2022-08-17 16:45:06
[Anchor Lead]
Anti-corruption and Civil Rights Commission Chairperson Jeon Hyun-heui posted a remark on her social media about the Bureau of Audit and Inspection's inspection on her organization. She wrote that she is pondering with ACRC vice chairpersons about stepping down in order to keep other commission employees from being harmed by the inspection, and that's she's under so much stress up to a point whereher health is being affected. The ACRC chief said that enduring the prosecution-centered regime's threat to resign entails overcoming the helplessness that comes from fear and dread.
Ahead of the Chuseok holiday, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety announced that it would oversee the price changes of 20 top holiday items for three weeks starting tomorrow. The Ministry has designated the period between August 18th and September 8th as a special Chuseok countermeasures week and plans to check the prices of 20 major holiday items such as beef and apples from the comprehensive price monitoring office.
Anti-corruption and Civil Rights Commission Chairperson Jeon Hyun-heui posted a remark on her social media about the Bureau of Audit and Inspection's inspection on her organization. She wrote that she is pondering with ACRC vice chairpersons about stepping down in order to keep other commission employees from being harmed by the inspection, and that's she's under so much stress up to a point whereher health is being affected. The ACRC chief said that enduring the prosecution-centered regime's threat to resign entails overcoming the helplessness that comes from fear and dread.
Ahead of the Chuseok holiday, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety announced that it would oversee the price changes of 20 top holiday items for three weeks starting tomorrow. The Ministry has designated the period between August 18th and September 8th as a special Chuseok countermeasures week and plans to check the prices of 20 major holiday items such as beef and apples from the comprehensive price monitoring office.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-