S. KOREA REPORTS 178,574 NEW CASES News Today 입력 2022.08.18 (15:11) 수정 2022.08.18 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



As of the midnight on Thursday, South Korea added over 170,000 new COVID-19 cases. In order to help critically ill patients and those with underlying diseases get assigned with sick beds quickly, the government will have some hospitals operate on weekends and holidays.



[Pkg]



South Korea added 178,574 new COVID-19 infections as of Thursday midnight. The daily tally increased 1.3 times on-week. A record high of 633 imported cases were reported. 61 more people died, bringing the fatality rate to 0.12 percent. The number of hospitalized critically ill patients stood at 470. Health officials believe the decrease is due to a jump in patients who recovered from critical conditions or came out of isolation after the Liberation Day holiday. Over 45 percent of hospital beds for critically ill patients have been occupied across the nation. As high-risk patients like those with serious underlying diseases or pregnant women cannot get assigned with sick beds on weekends and holidays, the government will have three of 18 hospitals with COVID-19 wards in the capital area operate on such days.



[Soundbite] Kim Sung-ho(Central Disaster & Safety Countermeasures HQs) : "For 6 weeks, starting Saturday, we will have some large hospitals in the capital area operate on weekends to treat critically ill patients."



The government will work to boost the vaccination rate by having medical professionals visit places like facilities for the disabled with low 4th dose vaccination rate to administer the shots. In order to encourage the use of oral antiviral pills, it will also monitor the amount of the medication prescribed and administered in cities and provinces. To help prevent the spread of the virus in regions hit by downpours, the government will toughen anti-virus measures at shelters for flood victims. If infections are reported, they will be immediately moved to other isolation facilities.

입력 2022-08-18 15:11:15 수정 2022-08-18 16:45:07 News Today

