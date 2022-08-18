EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH BILL GATES News Today 입력 2022.08.18 (15:11) 수정 2022.08.18 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Bill Gates held an exclusive interview with KBS while visiting Korea. The Microsoft founder explained why he cited Korea as a leading country in overcoming infectious diseases and emphasized that it is time for Korea to repay for all the successes it enjoyed so that mankind can overcome this crisis.



[Pkg]



Bill Gates was in Korea for the first time since 2013, his first visit in nine years. During his stay, he repeatedly said that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will work together with Korea to save mankind from infectious diseases. He cited Korea's vaccine development and manufacturing capabilities to support his plan.



[Soundbite] Bill Gates(Founder, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation)



Korea's shown that in vaccine design and manufacturing, it's got great capabilities. It won't be the only country, but it'll be one that will help a lot. Gates also gave high marks for Korea's responses to COVID-19. He projected that although Korea has been seeing a recent spike in the number of cases, the situation will not deteriorate as badly as it did in the United States.



[Soundbite] Bill Gates(Founder, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation)



As the whole world is going through the deep tunnel of COVID-19, he asked Korea, a country already economically successful, to play a more assertive role.



[Soundbite] Bill Gates(Founder, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation)



He was also concerned about the COVID-19 situation in North Korea and urged South Korea and the rest of the world to help. Bill Gates has claimed that overreacting is a good thing and had supported tougher disease control measures. But he also saw the need to find a compromise between toughening disease response measures and ensuring people's freedom.



[Soundbite] Bill Gates(Founder, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation)



At the end of his interview with KBS, Bill Gates said that the lessons mankind learned from the COVID-19 pandemic are sure to contribute to a better future.



[Soundbite] Bill Gates(Founder, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation)

