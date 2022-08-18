NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.08.18 (15:11) 수정 2022.08.18 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The number of traffic accidents has dropped thanks to the requirement for drivers to first stop at a crosswalk before making a right turn. The National Police Agency said 722 traffic accidents occurred over a month since the rule went into effect on July 12. The figure is down 51.3 percent from the same period last year. The number of deaths dropped 61.1 percent to seven, compared to a year ago. Under the revised traffic law, drivers must stop even when pedestrians are about to cross the road, as well as when they are already crossing it, before making a right turn.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and the Anti-corruption and Civil Rights Commission will conduct a poll on pet management until August 28. Designed to collect public opinions and ideas about more effective measures to manage pets, the survey will mainly ask questions about the need to euthanize dogs that have bitten people and levy a tax on pet owners. It will also gather information about introducing rules to prevent animal abuse, such as a mandatory registration of pet dogs and a requirement for would-be pet owners to undergo an education program before adopting one.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2022-08-18 15:11:15 수정 2022-08-18 16:45:07 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The number of traffic accidents has dropped thanks to the requirement for drivers to first stop at a crosswalk before making a right turn. The National Police Agency said 722 traffic accidents occurred over a month since the rule went into effect on July 12. The figure is down 51.3 percent from the same period last year. The number of deaths dropped 61.1 percent to seven, compared to a year ago. Under the revised traffic law, drivers must stop even when pedestrians are about to cross the road, as well as when they are already crossing it, before making a right turn.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and the Anti-corruption and Civil Rights Commission will conduct a poll on pet management until August 28. Designed to collect public opinions and ideas about more effective measures to manage pets, the survey will mainly ask questions about the need to euthanize dogs that have bitten people and levy a tax on pet owners. It will also gather information about introducing rules to prevent animal abuse, such as a mandatory registration of pet dogs and a requirement for would-be pet owners to undergo an education program before adopting one.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

