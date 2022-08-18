기사 본문 영역

THAI DRUG DEALER ARRESTED
입력 2022.08.18 (15:11) 수정 2022.08.18 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

A Thai drug dealer was arrested and handed over to the prosecution for smuggling methamphetamine into South Korea. Police said Thursday that they sent the Thai to the prosecution on August 4th on charges of violating the narcotics act. Police also rounded up 25 other people for selling or using the smuggled drug.
