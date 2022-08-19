KIM YO-JONG BLASTS PRESIDENT YOON News Today 입력 2022.08.19 (15:04) 수정 2022.08.19 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Kim Yo-jong, the vice department director of the Central Committee of North Korea's Workers' Party, also known as Kim Jong-un’s younger sister, has issued a statement blasting President Yoon's bold initiative for North Korea outlined in his National Liberation Day address. Kim says the expression "North Korea's denuclearization" is an incorrect assumption and Pyongyang refuses to deal with Yoon.



[Pkg]



Kim Yo-jong, vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party, says Pyongyang rejects President Yoon's bold initiative that he outlined in his National Liberation Day address. In a statement issued via the Rodong Sinmun on Friday, she said Yoon's bold initiative is foolish and completely out of touch with reality. And added Pyongyang refuses to deal with the South Korean leader no matter what. She emphasized there is nothing surprising about the plan, which she claims mimics the Lee Myung-bak administration's policy dubbed "Vision 3000: Denuclearization and Openness." Kim blasted Yoon's idea by saying his belief that the North would denuclearize is wrong. Kim's statement reads "Yoon has an illusion that we would abandon our nuclear assets, something that even Washington can do nothing about. His idea of trading nuclear weapons for economic cooperation is utterly naive" She also pointed out the offer to provide food and medical aid only triggers an explosion of hatred. Through the statement she also blasted the Ulchi Freedom Shield joint exercise currently underway in the South. It accused Seoul of announcing a bold initiative one day and preparing to invade the regime the following day. In his National Liberation Day address, President Yoon offered Pyongyang economic cooperation and political and military reciprocal measures in return for denuclearization steps. Kim Yo-jong also ridiculed the detection capabilities of South Korean and American military for wrongfully identifying the location of the North's cruise missile launch on August 17. She says the missile was fired not from Onchon, but from Kumsong Bridge in Anju, Pyongannam-do Province.

