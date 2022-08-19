기사 본문 영역

PRES. OFFICE ON KIM’S STATEMENT
입력 2022.08.19 (15:04) 수정 2022.08.19 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The presidential office has expressed deep regret over remarks made by the North Korean leader's sister Kim Yo-jong who sharply criticized President Yoon Suk-yeol's offer of economic aid in exchange for denuclearization steps. The office said today that it's very regrettable that North Korea continues to use rude language while mentioning the South Korean leader by name, distort Seoul's proposed "bold initiative" and continues to express its nuclear ambitions. The top office said such attitude is not helpful for the North's own future as well as peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula.
