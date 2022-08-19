기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

HAN KI-JEONG ON FTC REFORMS
입력 2022.08.19 (15:04) 수정 2022.08.19 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Han Ki-jeong who has been tapped to head the Fair Trade Commission has vowed efforts to remove unnecessary regulations through bold reforms to support private sector-led economic growth. Speaking to reporters on his way to an office where he will be preparing for the confirmation hearing, the law professor responded to questions about how the FTC will be different from past administrations.
  • HAN KI-JEONG ON FTC REFORMS
    • 입력 2022-08-19 15:04:19
    • 수정2022-08-19 16:45:05
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Han Ki-jeong who has been tapped to head the Fair Trade Commission has vowed efforts to remove unnecessary regulations through bold reforms to support private sector-led economic growth. Speaking to reporters on his way to an office where he will be preparing for the confirmation hearing, the law professor responded to questions about how the FTC will be different from past administrations.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!