HAN KI-JEONG ON FTC REFORMS News Today 입력 2022.08.19 (15:04) 수정 2022.08.19 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Han Ki-jeong who has been tapped to head the Fair Trade Commission has vowed efforts to remove unnecessary regulations through bold reforms to support private sector-led economic growth. Speaking to reporters on his way to an office where he will be preparing for the confirmation hearing, the law professor responded to questions about how the FTC will be different from past administrations.

HAN KI-JEONG ON FTC REFORMS

입력 2022-08-19 15:04:19 수정 2022-08-19 16:45:05 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



